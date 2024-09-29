HC Wainwright Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.80). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of -1.13.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,361.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at $177,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

