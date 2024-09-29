Head-To-Head Analysis: Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) vs. Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pinelawn Cemetery and Smart Share Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A Smart Share Global 3.10% 2.23% 1.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinelawn Cemetery and Smart Share Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smart Share Global $1.96 billion 0.09 $12.36 million $0.03 23.00

Analyst Ratings

Smart Share Global has higher revenue and earnings than Pinelawn Cemetery.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pinelawn Cemetery and Smart Share Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinelawn Cemetery 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Share Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Smart Share Global has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Smart Share Global shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Smart Share Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smart Share Global beats Pinelawn Cemetery on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinelawn Cemetery

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. The company also offers advertising services, as well as sells merchandises through online platform or distributors. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

