Head-To-Head Review: American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) & China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) and China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and China Education Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 1.73% 6.88% 3.05% China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of China Education Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of American Public Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $610.97 million 0.42 -$47.29 million ($2.62) -5.61 China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) N/A

This table compares American Public Education and China Education Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China Education Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Public Education. American Public Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Education Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Public Education and China Education Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 1 2 0 2.67 China Education Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Public Education presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.04%.

Summary

American Public Education beats China Education Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce. It also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, pre-licensure nursing programs, diploma in practical nursing, and an associate degree in nursing. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

About China Education Resources

China Education Resources Inc., an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides education resources and services to China's kindergarten to grade 12 education market. The company's portal offers school platform that provides a link between a school with its teachers, students, and parents; online tutoring program, a platform developed for a teacher to provide online tutoring services through the internet to students; and digital education products containing digital textbook tutorial materials and digital supplementary materials, such as lesson plans, course modules, and tests. It also develops and distributes educational textbooks and materials to bookstores and schools. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

