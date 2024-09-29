Head-To-Head Survey: RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) and Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Peakstone Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Peakstone Realty Trust pays out -5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peakstone Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RLJ Lodging Trust and Peakstone Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 2 2 3 0 2.14 Peakstone Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus price target of $12.14, indicating a potential upside of 28.91%. Peakstone Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.68%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Peakstone Realty Trust.

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Peakstone Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.33 billion 1.10 $76.40 million $0.28 33.64 Peakstone Realty Trust $254.28 million 1.99 -$550.58 million ($15.55) -0.90

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Peakstone Realty Trust. Peakstone Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peakstone Realty Trust has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Peakstone Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 4.93% 3.34% 1.35% Peakstone Realty Trust -60.76% -12.06% -5.25%

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Peakstone Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone's wholly-owned portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high-growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

