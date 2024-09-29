Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Acquires 6,034,537 Shares of HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Stock

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 6,034,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $3,801,758.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,264,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,136,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HWH International Stock Performance

HWH stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. HWH International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

Get HWH International alerts:

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HWH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HWH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.