High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PCF opened at $6.76 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than High Income Securities Fund
- What is a support level?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.