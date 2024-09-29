Honeywell International Inc. (HON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 on December 6th

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

Honeywell International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $11.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.38 and its 200-day moving average is $203.65.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

