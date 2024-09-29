InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

InflaRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). InflaRx had a negative return on equity of 47.03% and a negative net margin of 44,046.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

About InflaRx

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InflaRx stock. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Free Report ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 1.20% of InflaRx worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

