InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InfuSystem from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

InfuSystem Price Performance

NYSE INFU opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $143.74 million, a PE ratio of -675,000.00 and a beta of 1.46. InfuSystem has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $10.99.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

