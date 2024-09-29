Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH) Plans $0.47 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4675 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Trading Up 0.1 %
BATS:OCTH opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26.
About Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October
