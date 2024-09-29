Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April to Issue Dividend of $0.31 (BATS:APRQ)

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3109 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance
Shares of APRQ opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67.
About Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April
