Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April to Issue Dividend of $0.31 (BATS:APRQ)

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3109 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of APRQ opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67.

About Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (APRQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

