Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance
Shares of HAPR stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $25.24.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
