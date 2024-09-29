Insider Buying: Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,823,191.36 in Stock

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vladimir Galkin bought 200,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,823,191.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,080,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vladimir Galkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Vladimir Galkin acquired 297,443 shares of Innovative Eyewear stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $2,650,217.13.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Vladimir Galkin sold 258,483 shares of Innovative Eyewear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $1,879,171.41.

NASDAQ LUCY opened at $8.90 on Friday. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

Innovative Eyewear ( NASDAQ:LUCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative net margin of 513.65% and a negative return on equity of 128.67%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

