Insider Buying: PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Director Buys $16,500.00 in Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman acquired 10,000 shares of PodcastOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 189,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,409.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 14,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $26,460.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 17,800 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $30,438.00.

On Monday, September 9th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 10,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 28,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00.

PodcastOne Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PODC stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. PodcastOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 96.68% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on PodcastOne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

