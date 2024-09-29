Insider Selling: Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Senior Officer Sells 71,419 Shares of Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$716,332.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.03. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$386.27 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.77.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

