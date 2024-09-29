Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $64,474.26 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $64,474.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,105,986 shares in the company, valued at $84,869,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $75,888.31.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $110,224.59.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $44,191.44.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. EverCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

