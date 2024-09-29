Insider Selling: Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Insider Sells $338,624.88 in Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $95.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $1,855,000. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $49,570,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at about $1,308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,551.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 265,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 50,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

