Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $26,836.94 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 3,029 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $26,836.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,319 shares in the company, valued at $507,846.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Viavi Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -451.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.
Viavi Solutions Company Profile
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
