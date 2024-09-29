Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $269.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $236.00 to $269.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. OTR Global restated a mixed rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.71.

PODD stock opened at $232.03 on Wednesday. Insulet has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $243.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.81 and its 200-day moving average is $190.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

