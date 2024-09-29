Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ICE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.47.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $158.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $163.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day moving average of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock worth $9,508,809. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

