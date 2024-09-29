International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 1.19.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,052,246 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned 1.03% of International Tower Hill Mines as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

