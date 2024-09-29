International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 1.19.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.