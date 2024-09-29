iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

USCL stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $68.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90.

Get iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.