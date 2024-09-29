Ivy Yuk Chong Buys 100,000 Shares of Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG) Stock

Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG – Get Free Report) Director Ivy Yuk Chong bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

Dynasty Gold Price Performance

Shares of DYG stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Dynasty Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.45.

About Dynasty Gold

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. The company owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims covering an area of 392 hectares located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada.

