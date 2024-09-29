Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3-6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.49 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.650-8.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.75.

Get Jabil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.49.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. Jabil’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.