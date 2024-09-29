James P. Moran Acquires 588,235 Shares of IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IGC) Stock

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IGC – Get Free Report) Director James P. Moran acquired 588,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $199,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 942,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,416.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IGC Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT IGC opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Get IGC Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGC Pharma from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

IGC Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead product is IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer’s; and TGR-63, IGC-1C, IGC-M3, and LMP in pre-clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.