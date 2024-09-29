Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) & Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Financial Comparison

Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) and Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Jin Medical International has a beta of 15.77, suggesting that its stock price is 1,477% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutriband has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jin Medical International and Nutriband”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jin Medical International $20.13 million 21.80 $2.88 million N/A N/A Nutriband $2.09 million 31.95 -$5.49 million ($0.77) -7.81

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jin Medical International has higher revenue and earnings than Nutriband.

19.7% of Nutriband shares are held by institutional investors. 43.2% of Nutriband shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jin Medical International and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A Nutriband -401.39% -66.60% -56.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jin Medical International and Nutriband, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Jin Medical International beats Nutriband on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy. The company also develops other products, which include AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate; exenatide for type 2 diabetes; and follicle stimulating hormone for infertility. It has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices; and Kindeva Drug Delivery, L.P. to develop AVERSAL Fentanyl based on its proprietary AVERSAL abuse deterrent transdermal technology. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

