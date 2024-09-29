JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.35.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $163.95 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.83 and its 200 day moving average is $166.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,867 shares of company stock worth $29,878,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

