JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hassard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,736.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,466 shares of company stock worth $5,711,756 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $6,047,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,764,000 after acquiring an additional 885,876 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

