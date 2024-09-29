Johnson Controls International plc Forecasted to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.29.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $1,237,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,754,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,046 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

