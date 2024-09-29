K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KBL opened at C$34.84 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$30.03 and a one year high of C$37.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$364.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.08. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of C$93.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.3198942 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.01, for a total value of C$39,611.00. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

