Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Update

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 955,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,617. Kering has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPRUY. UBS Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

