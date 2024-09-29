Kimberly Bloomston Sells 4,000 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,457 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in LiveRamp by 5,308.7% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 732,285 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in LiveRamp by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 549,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,546,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,214,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RAMP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

