Kimberly Bloomston Sells 4,000 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
LiveRamp Price Performance
NYSE:RAMP opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $42.66.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of LiveRamp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on RAMP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RAMP
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LiveRamp
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.