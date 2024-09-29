Kiril Mugerman Buys 150,000 Shares of Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA) Stock

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) Director Kiril Mugerman bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.
Geomega Resources Stock Performance
Shares of GMA opened at C$0.07 on Friday. Geomega Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.
About Geomega Resources
