Kiril Mugerman Buys 150,000 Shares of Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA) Stock

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) Director Kiril Mugerman bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

Geomega Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GMA opened at C$0.07 on Friday. Geomega Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

About Geomega Resources

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

