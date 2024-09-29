Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $57.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,852,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,852,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

