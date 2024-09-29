Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $48.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KNX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 95.52%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,294,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. UBS Group AG grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

