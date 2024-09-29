Kristi Ann Matus Purchases 2,700 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) Director Kristi Ann Matus acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $30,429.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,429. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 830.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 525.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

