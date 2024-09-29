Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the August 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. 27,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.57. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 1.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

LAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 19,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

