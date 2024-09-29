Life Sciences N.V. Atai Sells 2,660,000 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Life Sciences N.V. Atai sold 2,660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $16,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,905,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,779,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 1.4 %

CMPS stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.27. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 349.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,159,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 901,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 1,518.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 247,500 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 60,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMPS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

