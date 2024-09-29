LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.15 price target on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LiqTech International

LiqTech International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LIQT opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.96. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.