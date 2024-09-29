Macquarie Begins Coverage on CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

CLSK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.11.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLSK

CleanSpark Trading Up 0.4 %

CLSK stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $256,874. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,539,000 after buying an additional 4,706,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 74.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 534,825 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,074,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CleanSpark by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 969,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 171,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 215,124 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.