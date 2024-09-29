Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.
A number of research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
NYSE MAIN opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $52.39.
Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.
