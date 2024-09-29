Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
MAMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mama’s Creations
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the second quarter worth $86,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the first quarter worth $76,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 32.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mama’s Creations Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mama’s Creations has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $274.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.05.
Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mama’s Creations will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Mama’s Creations Company Profile
Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.
