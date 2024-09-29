Microlise Group’s (SAAS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.81) price objective on the stock.

Microlise Group Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of LON SAAS opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.85. The company has a market cap of £136.24 million, a PE ratio of 11,750.00 and a beta of 0.19. Microlise Group has a 52-week low of GBX 88.04 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Microlise Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Microlise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

About Microlise Group

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

