Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Susquehanna

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.38.

MU stock opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.69. Micron Technology has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $2,309,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 13.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

