Morgan Stanley Boosts Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $45.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Exelon Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $1,215,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 649.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

