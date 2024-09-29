Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

MSD stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $8.21.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

