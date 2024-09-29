Morgan Stanley Raises Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $85.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRE. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.42.

Sempra Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.30.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Sempra’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in Sempra by 900.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

