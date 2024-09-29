National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,475,500 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the August 31st total of 6,969,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.3 days.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.0 %

National Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 79,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,561. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.08.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.8081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

