National Bankshares Lowers Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU) Price Target to C$0.75

Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by National Bankshares from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Lucero Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

Lucero Energy Company Profile

CVE LOU opened at C$0.47 on Friday. Lucero Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$0.72.

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

