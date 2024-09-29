National Bankshares Lowers MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$31.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.55.

TSE MEG opened at C$24.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.86. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$22.79 and a 12 month high of C$33.70.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.2403101 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Michael Mcallister bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,986.86. In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.94 per share, with a total value of C$134,700.00. Also, Director Michael Mcallister acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.67 per share, with a total value of C$189,986.86. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

